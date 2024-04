Today was the first day this month with no April Showers!

High pressure will control our weather into Sunday morning & then April showers return!!

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Sunday: Sun & clouds early. PM clouds & the chance for some showers.

Monday: Total Solar Eclipse day!! Mostly cloudy & a few showers. Hopefully that changes.

Much warmer weather returns to the area next week with 50s & 60s.

The normal high temperature for the is time of years is near 50 degrees.