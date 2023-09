For the first time in 3 months we've now had back-to-back days with highs in the 60s!!

Saturday will not make it 3 in a row!!

Some patchy frost is possible across the far north tonight.

Weekend: Seasonable highs in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday.

A chance for a shower/storm on Sunday & cooler.

Monday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.

Tuesday: Clouds & showers. Breezy & cool.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds

Thursday: Mostly Sunny