Perfect Weather Today, Storm Chances Return This Weekend

We started off this morning with a few more clouds than sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Things aren’t going to stay that way.

An area of high pressure remains in control today, allowing the cooler, partly cloudy conditions this morning to give way to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon.

Conditions for the Packers’ preseason game tonight at Lambeau Field are going to be perfect. Kickoff temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies as the game goes on.

Unfortunately, as we head toward the weekend, chances for showers and storms return to the forecast. Saturday and Sunday both bring a chance for on-and-off storms, with a mix of sunshine and clouds in between and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

This may be the beginning of a stormier, more active stretch of weather as we close out the month of August and kick off September.

