Perfect Weather for the Packers Home Opener

We have another day of great weather on the way today. We’re starting off the morning with some sunshine, but it will be a bit chilly, with temperatures in the mid-40s to 50s across the area. As the day goes on, some higher clouds gradually move in, while temperatures peak in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The weather is looking great for the Packers’ home opener at Lambeau Field this evening. Your forecast for the game calls for some clouds and a few stars, with temperatures settling right around 60 degrees.

The lovely weather today is followed by more nice weather through the end of the workweek and into the weekend as well, with mostly sunny skies returning Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for most of us. There is a possibility we could even see some mid-70s returning early next week, making it feel more like summer than the early days of fall.

