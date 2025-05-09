Packed nurseries

After back-to-back days with gusty NE & cool temps, highs today were in the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan.

Another cold front will move through overnight with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

Gusty northeast winds will cool temperatures back down again on Saturday.

Mother's Day will be beautiful. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s (away from the lake).

Mother's Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the growing season.

Next week's highs will mainly be in the 70s/80s, the first big taste of summer this year.