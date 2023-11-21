Any turkey travel troubles?

Quiet Travel weather the next 2 days!

Seasonable temps expected with upper 30s to lower 40s.

Perhaps "some" snow on Sunday. Stay tuned.....

Wednesday: Sun & clouds.

Thanksgiving: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds. Coldest Thanksgiving in 4 years but not really that cold. Packers fans going to Detroit can expect sunshine & upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. Temps will be at/below normal.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with perhaps some snow. "If" storm develops it cause some travel home issues.

Next week: The potential for much colder temps to wrap up the month.

