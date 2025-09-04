Thursday was the coolest day in 3 months & Friday will be even cooler. The normal high is 76 degrees. Most spots were 15-20 degrees below that this afternoon.

Another cold front will push east across Wisconsin tonight. It will be accompanied by showers, a few storms & winds gusting over 30 mph. Behind the front, on Friday, we will have gusty winds, clouds, a few showers, and cool temperatures.

Our taste of October in September will continue.

After some morning sunshine on Saturday, we will see clouds & maybe a shower.

Sunday looks nice a Lambeau with sunshine & temps in the 60s. GO PACK GO!!!!

