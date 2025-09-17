Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our supply of 80s has hit empty
Today was the warmest day in a month & and the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s!
Tomorrow will not be the 5th. In fact, no more 80s are in the forecast for the next week.
A cold front moving through overnight will kick off a few showers/storms & turn the winds back to the northeast.
Temps will fall back into the 70s for Thursday & Friday.
There is a chance of showers or storms on both days. There is a much better chance of some rain over the weekend.

Fall officially arrives on Monday. The Autumnal Equinox is 1:19 pm.

