Our spring fling ends with snow

After sun and clouds & 40s today, the next storm moves in tonight and Friday with more rain and snow.
Heavy snow is possible across central Wisconsin (6"+) with little or nothing along the lakeshore.
Locally heavy rain is also possible & there could be some minor flooding.
Temps will return to normal over the weekend.
We will also see on & off light snow or flurries.
