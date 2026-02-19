Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our spring fling ends with snow

Cameron's Forecast
After sun and clouds & 40s today, the next storm moves in tonight and Friday with more rain and snow.
Heavy snow is possible across central Wisconsin (6"+) with little or nothing along the lakeshore.
Locally heavy rain is also possible & there could be some minor flooding.
Temps will return to normal over the weekend.
We will also see on & off light snow or flurries.

