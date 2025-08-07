Our dry August is about to turn wet

Finally, no smoke today!! Lots of sunshine & bright blue skies!!

We are currently experiencing our driest start to August in 55 years but that's about to change!!

There will be several chances of showers/storms the next 3-5 days.

Severe weather & locally heavy rain are possible.

Highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the 70s.

The heat index will make if feel like 100 degrees.

