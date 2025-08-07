Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Our dry August is about to turn wet

Cameron's Forecast
Our dry August is about to turn wet
Posted

Finally, no smoke today!! Lots of sunshine & bright blue skies!!
We are currently experiencing our driest start to August in 55 years but that's about to change!!
There will be several chances of showers/storms the next 3-5 days.
Severe weather & locally heavy rain are possible.
Highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the 70s.
The heat index will make if feel like 100 degrees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids