Our cold winter continues...

High temperatures today were once again 15-20 degrees below normal.
High pressure will continue to bring sun and clouds to Wisconsin over the next 3-4 days.
High temperatures will remain in the single digits to around 10 degrees above zero.
Overnight lows will be in the negative range.
6 days from today is Groundhog Day, when we find out whether we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.
