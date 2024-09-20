Our 80s are ending

Had enough 80s? I didn't think so.

Today was the 9th straight day with highs in the 80s & numbers 10 & 11 are on the way!

Tonight, our next weather-maker, will move into the area with showers/storms.

That chance of shower or storm will continue into Friday AM along with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 7:43 am Sunday morning.

Friday: Sun& clouds. A chance for an early AM shower or storm.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Clouds on Sunday with the showers.

