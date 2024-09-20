Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Our 80s are ending

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

Had enough 80s? I didn't think so.
Today was the 9th straight day with highs in the 80s & numbers 10 & 11 are on the way!

Tonight, our next weather-maker, will move into the area with showers/storms.
That chance of shower or storm will continue into Friday AM along with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.
Fall officially arrives on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 7:43 am Sunday morning.

Friday: Sun& clouds. A chance for an early AM shower or storm.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Clouds on Sunday with the showers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!