One more warm day with more storms

There was a lot of huff, but not much puff here in Northeast Wisconsin—thankfully!
No damage reports, as of right now, in the NBC 26 viewing area.
However, it was a different story to our south and west.
We did see a lot of lightning, though.

Today was the third day out of the last 4 with highs in the 80s.
We have one more 80+ on the way & then a HUGE change. Much cooler weather is going to return!
Friday is going to be a warm & windy day. Winds could gust over 45 mph at times.
More thunderstorms are likely & few could be strong to severe.

