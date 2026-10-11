One More Taste of Summer Before Fall Returns

After seeing record-breaking warmth yesterday afternoon, we’re going to keep the warm weather going today. While temperatures this afternoon won’t be quite as warm as they were yesterday, highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with low 70s near the lake. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon, and it will still be a bit windy, though not as windy as it has been over the past few days.

Conditions are looking perfect for the Packers-Bears game this afternoon, with temperatures around 75 degrees and abundant sunshine throughout the game.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Southwest winds will also calm considerably.

Things will change as we head into the workweek tomorrow, however. While temperatures will reach the mid-70s Monday afternoon, they’ll begin to drop by evening as a cold front moves through the area. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day before clouds increase toward evening. These clouds will bring our next chance for showers, and a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out.

Behind the front, temperatures will return to a more fall-like feel, dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on most days, along with another chance of rain on Thursday.

