One more cold day, for the foreseeable future!!

After highs in the mid to upper 30s on Friday morning, much colder temperatures poured into the state Friday afternoon.

With clear skies & a fresh 2-4" of snow on the ground, expect lows in the single digits above & below zero.

Wind chills will be in the single digits & teens below zero!!

Colder temps continue on Saturday before a BIG warm up moves in for next week!!

As the warm air moves in Saturday night, it looks like another batch of snow will move through N.E.W.

Most spots will once again pick up a dusting to 2".

On Sunday, the warm-up begins with highs in the upper 20s.

Look for 30s all of next week.

