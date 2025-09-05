On record watch again on Friday

We're on record cold high temp watch again today with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s. Record cold high for Green Bay today is 60°. Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Manitowoc tied record cold highs on Thursday while Antigo broke their record cold high. Temps rebound back into the low 60s Saturday, mid 60s Sunday, and near 70 Monday. Plenty of cloud cover today with windy conditions and isolated sprinkles. Isolated showers are possible again Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny for the Packer game! The wind will be much lighter this weekend.