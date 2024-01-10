Old Man Winter to vacation in Wisconsin

The first major winter storm of the season arrives Friday.

Snow will start Friday morning & continue into Saturday. Heavy snow & winds gusting over 45 mph will result in blizzard or near blizzard conditions.

The brunt of the storm will be Friday afternoon in early Saturday morning. That exact details are not set in stone just yet!! Stay tuned for updates!!

Tonight into Thursday AM: Light snow. Most areas will see 1-2".

Thursday: Some AM snow is expected. Cloudy skies.

Friday: Heavy snow & strong winds.

This Weekend: More snow is possible on Saturday. The first "really" COLD temps arrive on Sunday.

Highs early next week will only be in the single digits & teens.

Temps will drop below zero for the first time this winter & wind chills will drop way below zero!!!!!