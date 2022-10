Cooler temperatures have taken over! Stuck in a cold snap with highs only climbing to the mid and upper 40s today, alongside breezy crisp west winds. Chances for a few spotty showers remain.

In the early morning hours, temperatures will crash to the low 30s and could turn sprinkles into flurries, especially into the Northwoods Friday morning.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, with temperatures struggling to hit 50.