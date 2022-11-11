Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Oh Snap, A Cold Snap: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/11/22 AM

Tropical Depression Nicole stalls our cold front, bringing a light wintry mix this morning.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 07:30:43-05

Temperatures dive down to the 30s this morning and then hold there for the rest of the day, under cloudy skies and a light wintry mix to start. By the afternoon, sunshine will return alongside blustery west winds gusting up to 25mph. This will keep our temperatures feeling like the 20's all day long.

Overnight, chances for a few flurries fly and these chances continue throughout the rest of the weekend, as a strong northwest wind whips across open waters, spinning up light lake effect snow.

The cold snap continues through the weekend, with hard freeze overnights and highs struggling to rise above freezing.

Our first real shot at some widespread light snow accumulations push in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018