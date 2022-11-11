Oh Snap, A Cold Snap: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/11/22 AM

Temperatures dive down to the 30s this morning and then hold there for the rest of the day, under cloudy skies and a light wintry mix to start. By the afternoon, sunshine will return alongside blustery west winds gusting up to 25mph. This will keep our temperatures feeling like the 20's all day long.

Overnight, chances for a few flurries fly and these chances continue throughout the rest of the weekend, as a strong northwest wind whips across open waters, spinning up light lake effect snow.

The cold snap continues through the weekend, with hard freeze overnights and highs struggling to rise above freezing.

Our first real shot at some widespread light snow accumulations push in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.