October in November

With nearly 100% sunshine across the area once again today, temperatures are running nearly 10 degrees above normal.
Temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Friday, with readings in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, 10-20 degrees above normal.
Much cooler weather will return Sunday and last most of next week!
No significant snow or rain is in the forecast.
