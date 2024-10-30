Now we get the trick

Record highs were smashed across the area once again today. The normal high is in the lower 50s, most spots were in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We saw the latest 80-degree temp on record today. The old record was October 29, 2024.

We have also had the most 70s on record during the month of October, 15 days (tied with 1947).

A cold front will produce some much-needed rain tonight & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween.

The models are showing a widespread 1-2"+ of rain across the area.

The winds of change will be blowing across the area into Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been issued from the Fox Cities south & east into tomorrow.

Winds will gust 40-50 mph.

Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers. Especially early. A few flakes are possible well north of Green Bay.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the upper 30s & lower 40s by 7pm.

Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds & showers on Sunday.

Drought conditions continue.