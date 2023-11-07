Not so November-like weather on the way!

It felt 30 degrees colder today compared to yesterday. From temps in the 60s to wind chills in the 30s.

After lots of sunshine today, a system will move across the area tonight & tomorrow bringing clouds & some rain back to the area.

A few mixed showers are possible tonight across the far north & a thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers through most of the day. Highs in the low/mid 40s. We will have gusty SE winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer with highs near 50 degrees.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Sun & clouds.

Weekend: Highs in the 40s with a mix of sun & clouds.

A stray shower is possible.

Much warmer temps are expected to make a comeback next week.

