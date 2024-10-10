Northern Lights & near record highs

Tonight will be not be the 5th straight night with lows in the 30s across much of the Fox Valley.

A Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for tonight. In other words, go outside after dark & look for the Northern lights.

Thursday was our 33rd consecutive day with above normal high temperatures.

High pressure will control our weather into tomorrow.

The clockwise flow around it means are winds will shift to the SW on Friday.

Highs will be 20 degrees above normal on Friday. The normal high is 61 degrees. The record high is 82 & within reach.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Gusty winds.

This weekend: Turning much cooler with the threat for showers on Saturday & rain with gusty winds on Sunday.

We need the rain. Much of the area is now under severe drought conditions.

Many trees NW of the Fox Valley are at peak or near peak conditions.

On Monday we will she showers & gusty winds. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Some computer

forecast models have a wet snowflake or sleet pellet mixing in with the rain. Not unusual for mid-October.