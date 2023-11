Today was the third straight day with mostly sunny skies. Today was also the coldest day since spring!!

One more quiet travel weather day!

We will see "some" snow on Sunday.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. Temps will be at/below normal.

Sunday: Some snow. Most computer forecast models have 1-3" for much of the area. Busy travel day & roads could be slick.

Next week: Much colder temps for Monday & Tuesday. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees below normal.

December will begin with a warm-up.