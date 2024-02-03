No Shadow. So what now?

Jimmy did not see his shadow. Early Spring!! We'll find out if his forecast is correct by mid-March.

Last year he said "6 more weeks of winter" & he nailed!! We had over 50" of snow after Ground hog day 2023.

After a new record high of 46 degrees was established in Green Bay yesterday the high today was only 33 today.

Much cooler but still above normal. Much to way above normal temps will return over the next 7 days.

Weekend: Sunshine mixing with some clouds. Still well above normal with highs in the 40s.

Record highs are possible both days but especially Sunday.

Temps will remain above normal for all of next week.

Record highs will once again be challenged with highs in the 40s & 50s.

No accumulating snow is in the forecast though next week, but a storm is "possible" about 10 days out as colder temps return.