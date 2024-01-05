No "real" cold or snow so far this winter. That's about to change.

After highs in the mid 20s on Thursday.....temps were running 5-10 degrees warmer today. The colder weather we saw today is a sign of things to come....but not this weekend.

We will see a January Thaw with temps in the 30s. We will also see some snow with most areas picking up an inch or two.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for some light snow or snow showers on Saturday.

A few flakes are possible. Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting more snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week.

Specifically, Tuesday & Wednesday. Another system is possible on Thursday or Friday followed by much colder weather.

More than likely the coldest temps of the winter!! In other words, a major change is coming!!

Stay tuned.