No 80s this year, but a warm-up is on the way

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow with a mix of clouds & sun.

We will see seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s for highs.

Halloween looks cool & breezy. A few spooky sprinkles are possible.

We will fall back this upcoming weekend.

Sunset tonight was at 5:47 pm, but on Sunday evening, sunset will be at 4:36 pm.

