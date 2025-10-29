No 80s this year, but a warm-up is on the way

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the mid/upper 50s.
High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow with a mix of clouds & sun.
We will see seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s for highs.
Halloween looks cool & breezy. A few spooky sprinkles are possible.
We will fall back this upcoming weekend.
Sunset tonight was at 5:47 pm, but on Sunday evening, sunset will be at 4:36 pm.
