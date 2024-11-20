Nina is not excited with the forecast...

Watch Now
The first accumulating snow of the season arrives tonight.
A big storm is revving up to our east & moving our way. We've had snow showers this afternoon/evening, but heavier snow arrives overnight.
Most areas will pick up 2-3" of snow by Thursday morning. The snow will then switch over to rain/mix & end by afternoon..
Gusty winds between 40-50 mph are likely Thursday morning & afternoon.
Whatever snow accumulates will quickly melt by Thursday afternoon or Friday.

Gun-deer Season kicks off this weekend with seasonable temps & maybe a sprinkle/flurry shower.
Much colder air moves in as we approach Thanksgiving.

