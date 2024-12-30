New Year = New Weather

Temperatures on Monday were running 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The normal high is 27 degrees & we will be dropping below that as we head into the new year.

Temps will turn progressively colder this week.

A few snow showers or flurries are expected on New Year's Eve. Some minor accumulations are possible.

New Year's Eve: Cloudy skies. PM snow showers or flurries.

New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy skies & breezy.

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday, clouds on Sunday.