New Year = New Weather

Temperatures on Monday were running 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The normal high is 27 degrees & we will be dropping below that as we head into the new year.
Temps will turn progressively colder this week.
A few snow showers or flurries are expected on New Year's Eve. Some minor accumulations are possible.
New Year's Eve: Cloudy skies. PM snow showers or flurries.
New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy skies & breezy.
Thursday: Sun & clouds.
Friday: Mostly sunny.
This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday, clouds on Sunday.