New Month - Same old weather

Sunshine slowly gave way to clouds on Monday as our next weather-maker approaches from the west.

It will bring on/off showers/storms late tonight & through Tuesday!

Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rain is possible, 1-2"+

Clouds, the threat of rain & gusty SE winds will keep temps below normal. Much of the day will be spent in the 60s.

Much warmer weather returns for Wednesday!

Tuesday: Showers & storms

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

The Fourth: Mostly sunny skies

Friday: More showers & storms

Dry weather is expected for Fireworks on Wednesday & Thursday.

Temps will be in the 80s.

After some rain on Friday, an isolated shower/storm is possible over the weekend.