New Month - Same old weather

Sunshine slowly gave way to clouds on Monday as our next weather-maker approaches from the west.
It will bring on/off showers/storms late tonight & through Tuesday!
Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rain is possible, 1-2"+
Clouds, the threat of rain & gusty SE winds will keep temps below normal. Much of the day will be spent in the 60s.
Much warmer weather returns for Wednesday!
Tuesday: Showers & storms
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny
The Fourth: Mostly sunny skies
Friday: More showers & storms
Dry weather is expected for Fireworks on Wednesday & Thursday.
Temps will be in the 80s.
After some rain on Friday, an isolated shower/storm is possible over the weekend.