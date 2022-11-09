Nearing record heat before a cold snap: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/9/22 AM

A warm front slides in this morning, sparking off a few showers and storms in the Northwoods. 1-3" is poss Once the warm front moves north, highs will rise into the lower to mid 60s, with feisty winds out of the south up to 25mph.

Thursday will start off dry and warm with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 60s, flirting with record highs. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated strong storms.

Temperatures dive down to the upper 30s by the late morning on Friday and then hold there for the rest of the day.

The cold snap continues through the weekend, with hard freeze overnights and highs struggling to rise above freezing into next week.

Potential for some light snow accumulations by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.