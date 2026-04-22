Near record warmth on Thursday

Picture-perfect weather across the area today! High pressure brought Northeast Wisconsin sunny skies and well-above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures ran 10–15 degrees above normal today, and we’ll add another 10–15 degrees on Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and 80s. The record high of 82 degrees is within reach.

Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. Showers and storms are expected on Friday, with dry weather returning for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday night, and a few storms could produce locally heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 24 tornadoes from last week’s severe weather—more than the state’s yearly average—and tornado season is just beginning.