Near 60 and Plenty of Sunshine to Close Out the Weekend

The warmup that began yesterday and brought us highs in the 50s continues today. This afternoon will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds helping temperatures climb into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy at times, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour ahead of an approaching cold front.

This evening, temperatures will start in the mid-40s, but as the cold front passes through later tonight, lows will drop into the mid-30s as cloud cover gradually increases.

Monday morning will start off a bit chilly, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Highs will climb only into the mid-50s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, although a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Temperatures will briefly warm back up to around 60 degrees on Tuesday before another cool down moves in by the middle of the week.

Highs during the second half of the week will only reach the 40s, which is closer to where temperatures should be for early November. The next seven days also look mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected each day.

