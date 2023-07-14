Watch Now
NBC Weather Forecast - Summerlike Weather Returns

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 14, 2023
Friday: Afternoon shower/storm following sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds are stronger around 10-15 mph. We could also see some wildfire smoke building across NE Wisconsin.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s. Chance for a storm especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Lots of sun, highs in the low 80s. Chance for a shower later in the day.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

