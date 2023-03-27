NBC 26 Weather - Sunny start Monday

Today will be fine with clouds slowly on the increase. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tonight, there’s a chance of a few stray snow showers, mainly in the far Northwoods. Lows should be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday, the sun is back for yet another day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A cold front will sweep through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few snow showers. Any accumulation would be under an inch.

The cold front will live up to its name Wednesday with highs only in the mid 30s.

A much larger storm system will start to affect us Thursday night with a rain/snow mix to start, then a changeover to just rain on Friday. This will slowly change over to a quick shot of snow sneaking into Saturday, but it’s too early to tell who would see how much snow.