NBC 26 Weather - Snow and rain on the way

The cold front that passed through early this morning will live up to its name today with highs only in the low 30s and blustery winds.

Clear and cold conditions will persist tonight with lows in the teens.

A much larger storm system will start to affect us Thursday afternoon into the night with a rain/snow mix to start, then a changeover to just rain on Friday. This will slowly change over to a shot of snow late Friday night going into Saturday morning, but it’s too early to tell who would see how much snow. Just a small change in track would make a big difference as to how much snow we’d see, but as of now, the heavier band has been trending north. There even is the potential of a rumble of thunder on Friday and Friday night.