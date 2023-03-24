NBC 26 Weather - Saturday snow for some

Things should also be quiet on today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s again.

Very late night into Saturday, it looks like we get grazed by a fast-moving low pressure system that will bring a quick round of snow to parts of the area. There will be a sharp cutoff on who sees snow and who sees nothing. Any small shift in the track in this storm would make a big impact on how much snow we would see. Either way, this snow will start in parts of the area very early Saturday morning and continue through the morning before tapering off in the early afternoon. It looks like by the end of this, the Fox Cities may end up with 1-3”, farther southeast, you may end up with 3-6”, but barely anything to the northwest.

***If the track of this system changes even a little bit, it’s going to make a big difference as to how much snow we’d see.

The sun will be back on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s, so we’d be doing some melting.