NBC 26 weather - Rain and a little snow

Great news if you don’t like snow… the system on the way for today is tracking pretty far north and is bringing in plenty of mild air. That means most of the precipitation will fall as rain this afternoon and evening. High temperatures for your Thursday will be in the low 40s.

Temps will drop overnight into the 20s with a quick shot of snow. It really doesn’t look like it will add up to much at all with less than an inch in most spots, with possibly a little more well into the Northwoods.

The thing you’ll notice most about Friday will be the wind. Some of the gusts will be out of the WNW up to 35 MPH. There may be a few flakes, but nothing will be heavy. Highs will be in the low 30s.

The weekend looks blustery and chilly with highs only in the 20s and 30s. The pick day will be Sunday with a little more sunshine.

Next week finally looks quiet to start the week with the temperatures gradually warming into the 40s.