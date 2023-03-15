NBC 26 weather - Precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon

Today will be a little milder for you with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Another storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday with mostly rain to start the event, but the potential of some snow to finish things on Friday and possibly into Saturday. As far as snow totals, for the Fox Valley, all the way through Saturday, they may only pick up 1-3”. South of HWY 10, only a trace-1”, but the far Northwoods may end up with 3-5” or a little more. The wind will be gusty on Friday into Saturday.

We’ll keep you updated as this system gets closer, but it’s looking like the bigger snows are tracking north.

The weekend looks blustery and chilly with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

Next week finally looks quiet to start the week with the temperatures gradually warming into the 40s.