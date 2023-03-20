NBC 26 Weather - Not as cold today

The wind is finally not quite as strong today. A weak front will start to push southward this afternoon. This may touch off a few flurries sprinkles or a snow shower. Highs will be more reasonable today with readings in the low 40s.

That front will push south tonight with a few flurries or a snow shower. Overnight lows will be colder in the low 20s.

A warm front will be lifting back north Tuesday with a few scattered snow or rain showers with it. It’s not going to help our temps much though with highs only in the upper 30s.

A weak system moves through Tuesday night with some rain for many, though some snow in the far Northwoods. North, they could see 1-2” of snow. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Our high temperatures may touch at least 40° from Wednesday into the weekend.