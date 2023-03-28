NBC 26 Weather - More active weather this week

Today will be quiet with plenty of sun and highs in the low 40s.

A cold front will sweep through late tonight into Wednesday morning with a few snow showers. Any accumulation would be under 1”.

The cold front will live up to its name Wednesday with highs only in the low 30s and blustery winds.

A much larger storm system will start to affect us Thursday night with a rain/snow mix to start, then a changeover to just rain on Friday. This will slowly change over to a quick shot of snow sneaking into Saturday, but it’s too early to tell who would see how much snow. There even is the potential of a rumble of thunder on Friday and Friday night.