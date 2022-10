Gusty northwest winds up to 35-40 mph will continue in to tonight. Door County does have a Wind Advisory & then High Wind Warning in effect through Tuesday evening, for gusts up to 60mph.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid 40s, still cold and windy, with partly cloudy skies. A rain/snow shower is possible.

Warmer weather does arrive as we get into the weekend. Temperatures could get to near 70 degrees!