NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Winds of change

Posted at 5:28 PM, May 23, 2023
The unofficial kick-off to summer is quickly approaching!!
Tuesday was the 4th day with highs above 75!! In fact it was our warmest day in a month!!
Jet stream pattern may shift most of the smoke out of here by Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday: Back-door cold front moves through early with that chance of a shower. More importantly....gusty NE winds behind will drop temps in the 50s & 60s.
Thursday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine & a bit breezy.
Friday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine.

Saturday: Warming up!!
Sunday: Sunshine & warm.
Memorial Day: Sunny & feeling like summer!!

