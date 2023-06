Tomorrow will be the 3rd straight day with below normal high temps.

Much needed rain will fall across most of the area on Tuesday. 0.25" - 0.50" for most areas.

TUE: Cloudy skies. Rain/showers.

WED: sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm

THU: mostly sunny & cooler.

FRI: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

SAT: sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm

SUN: sun & clouds. Chance for shower/storm