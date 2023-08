New drought monitor was released today. Even with the rain on Monday.....no major changes.

Air Quality alert up until Monday. More wildfire smoke moving in.

Friday: Highs in the mid/upper 70s, sunny.

Weekend: MUCH warmer and well above average. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Next week: A bit of a roller coaster ride is possible with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s

Mainly dry next 7 days but a pop-up shower/storm is possible.