NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Warming back up

High temps have now been at/below normal 6 of the last 7 days.

Mid-afternoon temps today were running 10-15 degrees below normal. Mid 60s NW of Green Bay.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected.

Tuesday: AM sunshine - PM clouds & some sun. Shower/sprinkle possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer.

Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower

Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & some 90s.