NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Warming back up

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:23:42-04

High temps have now been at/below normal 6 of the last 7 days.
Mid-afternoon temps today were running 10-15 degrees below normal. Mid 60s NW of Green Bay.

Lots of chances of rain the next 6-7 days but not much expected.

Tuesday: AM sunshine - PM clouds & some sun. Shower/sprinkle possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer.
Thursday. AM showers/storms. PM sun/clouds & maybe a shower
Friday. Sun & clouds - shower possible?

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Isolated shower/storm??

It looks like much warmer weather will return next week the lots of 80s & some 90s.

