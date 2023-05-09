NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Warmest temps since April on the way!!

Warmest temps since April on the way!!

No record highs but temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal on Thursday.

WED: Some patchy AM fog? Sun & clouds. A few showers/storms possible....mainly north of Green Bay.

THU: Sun & clouds. A sprinkle is possible. Should be warmest day in nearly a month.

FRIDAY: lots of clouds & maybe a shower.

Mother's Day weekend looks much cooler.

SAT: Clouds & some sun. A shower is possible.

SUN: Lots of clouds & some rain. Gusty NE winds. Well below normal temps.

Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.

Some frost is possible late next week!!