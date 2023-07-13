Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Very warm temps return to wrap up the week.

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 19:32:50-04

Drought conditions continue.  Brand new drought monitor was released today. Severe drought conditions
have now expanded north to the Fox Cities.

Not much rain in sight the next several days.  Just hit or miss showers & storms.

Severe weather is not expected.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day since Monday.

 

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s. 

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.