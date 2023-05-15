Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Up & down temps for the rest of the week

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 15, 2023
After highs in the 50s on Sunday.....temps rebounded into the 70s on Monday.
Some patchy frost is possible early Wednesday morning.

TUE: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a PM shower? Gusty NE winds will develop behind a cold front with falling temps during the afternoon/evening.
WED: Patchy frost is possible during the morning. Mostly sunny & cooler.
THUR. Sun & clouds.
FRI: Clouds & some rain.

Next weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!
Sun & clouds with highs in the 60s to around 70. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning.

