NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Up & down temps for the rest of the week

After highs in the 50s on Sunday.....temps rebounded into the 70s on Monday.

Some patchy frost is possible early Wednesday morning.

TUE: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a PM shower? Gusty NE winds will develop behind a cold front with falling temps during the afternoon/evening.

WED: Patchy frost is possible during the morning. Mostly sunny & cooler.

THUR. Sun & clouds.

FRI: Clouds & some rain.

Next weekend: The unofficial final weekend of spring!!

Sun & clouds with highs in the 60s to around 70. A few showers area possible....especially Saturday morning.