NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Tuesday warm.....Wednesday not warm

The unofficial kick-off to summer is quickly approaching!!

Tuesday will be the 4th day with highs above 75 & then some BIG changes!!!

Jet stream pattern may shift most of the smoke out of here by Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday: Smoky sunshine with temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

Wednesday: Back-door cold front moves through early with that chance of a shower. More importantly....gusty NE winds behind will drop temps in the 50s & 60s.

Thursday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine & a bit breezy.

Friday: Some patchy frost is possible in the morning(especially NW of Fox Valley). Lots of sunshine.

Saturday: Warming up!!

Sunday: Sunshine & warm.

Memorial Day: Sunny & feeling like summer!!